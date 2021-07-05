Woman found dead in home in Livorno, husband arrested

LIVORNO, JUL 5 - A 62-year-old Italian woman was found dead in her home in Livorno Saturday and her 55-year-old Moroccan-born husband arrested has been arrested on suspicion of murdering her, sources aid Monday. Ginetta Giolli was found dead with deep wounds to the head in the flat in a council estate in the coastal southern Tuscan city on Saturday night. Police said the husband, who was not named, is "strongly suspected" in the case. He reportedly supplied an alibi that did not stand up to scrutiny, police said. The Livorno flying squad is investigating. An autopsy has been ordered. The woman's injuries are compatible with being hit with a blunt object, probably a hammer, police said. (ANSA).