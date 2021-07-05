Lunedì 05 Luglio 2021 | 15:07

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

LIVORNO
Woman found dead in home in Livorno, husband arrested

Woman found dead in home in Livorno, husband arrested

 
ROME
Inmate probed for ISIS propaganda in Italian jails

Inmate probed for ISIS propaganda in Italian jails

 
ROME
Wimbledon:Berrettini thru to quarters,1st Italian in 23 yrs

Wimbledon:Berrettini thru to quarters,1st Italian in 23 yrs

 
ROME
Muti takes the Roads of Friendship to Armenia

Muti takes the Roads of Friendship to Armenia

 
TRIESTE
Caver trapped near Pordenone rescued

Caver trapped near Pordenone rescued

 
VENICE
2 boys aged 7 die falling into 'ice-house' near Verona

2 boys aged 7 die falling into 'ice-house' near Verona

 
ROME
Thousands attend 3-day rave near Pisa

Thousands attend 3-day rave near Pisa

 
PARIS
Unique bond with France Mattarella tells Macron

Unique bond with France Mattarella tells Macron

 
MILAN
Farm hand probed for killing two women in field with tractor

Farm hand probed for killing two women in field with tractor

 
PALERMO
Mafia informant arrested in big drugs sweep

Mafia informant arrested in big drugs sweep

 
ROME
Pope to stay in hospital for seven days

Pope to stay in hospital for seven days

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, c’è Marfella tra coloro che sono in sospeso. Berra potrebbe avere una seconda opportunità

Bari, c’è Marfella tra coloro che sono in sospeso. Berra potrebbe avere una seconda opportunità

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaIl fatto
Foggia, incendio di vaste proporzioni nel Parco regionale di Bosco Incoronata

Foggia, incendio di vaste proporzioni nel Parco regionale di Bosco Incoronata

 
Brindisi al lavoro con gli operai
Brindisi , preside ed ex sottosegretario intonaca i muri della sua scuola

Brindisi , preside ed ex sottosegretario intonaca i muri della sua scuola

 
TarantoIl caso
Taranto, automobilista aggredito: aveva negato l'elemosina

Taranto, automobilista aggredito: aveva negato l'elemosina

 
MateraLa novità
Matera, una ciclovia per innamorarsi dei percorsi storici

Matera, una ciclovia per innamorarsi dei percorsi storici

 
Lecceil dramma
Copertino, morto il ciclista investito da un'auto

Copertino, morto il ciclista investito da un'auto

 
PotenzaTruffa
Potenza, scoperti 13 furbetti del reddito di cittadinanza

Potenza, scoperti 13 furbetti del reddito di cittadinanza

 
BariL'emergenza
Bari, tornano caldo e afa, in pericolo fragili e anziani

Bari, tornano caldo e afa, in pericolo fragili e anziani

 
BatLa curiosità
Mimmo da Barletta a Monaco di Baviera per seguire gli azzurri di Mancini

Mimmo da Barletta a Monaco di Baviera per seguire gli azzurri di Mancini

 

i più letti

«Si torna a morire di tumore»

In Puglia «Si torna a morire di tumore»: l'allarme

Alessia Marcuzzi a Roseto Valfortore: è il paese della mamma

Alessia Marcuzzi in vacanza a Roseto Valfortore: è il paese della mamma

Putignano sub intensiva chiuso reparto covid

Putignano, chiude il reparto Covid: la felicità degli operatori è tutta nel balletto sulle note di «Mille»

Lecce, bimba 10 anni precipita dal secondo piano: salvata da un passante, non è in pericolo di L'vita

Lecce, bimba 10 anni precipita dal secondo piano: salvata da un passante, non è in pericolo di vita

E la cannoniera sparò su Santo Spirito

E la cannoniera sparò su Santo Spirito

ROME

Inmate probed for ISIS propaganda in Italian jails

'I'll cut Italians' throats' said 35-year-old Moroccan

Inmate probed for ISIS propaganda in Italian jails

ROME, JUL 5 - A 35-year-old Moroccan man was issued an arrest warrant in prison in the Calabrian town of Paola on Monday for allegedly trying to get other inmates to support ISIS, sources said. Raduan Lafsahi allegedly conducted "proselytism" for ISIS in many Italian jails, using violence and intimidation on other prisoners. He allegedly claimed he was a terrorist, hailed the 9/11 and Charlie Hebdo attacks, and said Italian people were "pigs" and that he would "kill them all, cutting their throats, gouging their eyes out and making war". Jailed for ordinary crimes such as drug dealing and robbery, he allegedly started doing propaganda for the Islamist group when he was in prison in Como between 2015 and 2017. He allegedly continued during spells in jail in Pavia, Turin, Potenza, Agrigento, Palermo, Catania, Messina and Catanzaro. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it