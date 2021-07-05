Inmate probed for ISIS propaganda in Italian jails

ROME, JUL 5 - A 35-year-old Moroccan man was issued an arrest warrant in prison in the Calabrian town of Paola on Monday for allegedly trying to get other inmates to support ISIS, sources said. Raduan Lafsahi allegedly conducted "proselytism" for ISIS in many Italian jails, using violence and intimidation on other prisoners. He allegedly claimed he was a terrorist, hailed the 9/11 and Charlie Hebdo attacks, and said Italian people were "pigs" and that he would "kill them all, cutting their throats, gouging their eyes out and making war". Jailed for ordinary crimes such as drug dealing and robbery, he allegedly started doing propaganda for the Islamist group when he was in prison in Como between 2015 and 2017. He allegedly continued during spells in jail in Pavia, Turin, Potenza, Agrigento, Palermo, Catania, Messina and Catanzaro. (ANSA).