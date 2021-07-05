Wimbledon:Berrettini thru to quarters,1st Italian in 23 yrs

ROME, JUL 5 - Matteo Berrettini on Monday became the first Italian in 23 years to get through to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon. The 25-year-old world no 9 from Rome, who recently became the first Italian to win Queen's, beat Belarus's Ilya Ivashka, the world no 79, in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3, 6-1. The last time an Italian was in the Wimbledon quarters was in 1998, with Davide Sanguinetti. Berrettini will play the winner of the match between world no 19 Felix Auger Aliassime of Canada and world no 6 and foruth seed Alexander Zverev of Germany. (ANSA).