Caver trapped near Pordenone rescued

TRIESTE, JUL 5 - A 22-year-old caver from Roveredo in Piano who had been blocked in a cave near Pordenone was rescued on Monday. The speleologist had been trapped, injured, in the cave all night after a fall, rescuers said. He was said to have broken his arm and suffered other slight injuries in the fall. The spelunker was coptered to a hospital at dawn. He did not have to be stretchered out of the cave, rescuers said, because he did not suffer injuries to his spine or lower limbs. Some 40 rescuers from several other Italian regions including Lombardy, Trentino, Umbria and Lazio took part in the rescue operation. (ANSA).