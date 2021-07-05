2 boys aged 7 die falling into 'ice-house' near Verona

VENICE, JUL 5 - Two boys aged seven died after falling into an abandoned rural mountain building known as an ice-house near Verona at the weekend. The boys were playing with two peers, who were injured in the incident, when the roof of the ice house collapsed and they were crushed by slabs of ice. The incident happened at Sant'Anna d'Alfaedo, in the mountains between the province of Verona and that of Trentino. The two injured boys, aged six and seven, were treated at a Verona hospital. The boys' families were having lunch at Malga Preta in the Monti Lessini when the accident happened. The former ice-house, which had been abandoned many years previously, was adjacent to the Malga or mountain shelter. (ANSA).