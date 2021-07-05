Thousands attend 3-day rave near Pisa

ROME, JUL 5 - Some 6,000 or more people from Italy and other European countries have been attending an illegal rave party near Pisa since Saturday night, police said as the rave went on Monday. Police said they had so far identified some 200 of the participants of the party at Tavolaia di Santa Maria a Monte and they would probably be cited for invading private land. The 200 are people who have left the party, police said. The area has been cordoned off and three checkpoints are blocking new arrivals. Pisa Prefect Giuseppe Castaldo said "for now we are monitoring the situation and no particular issues have been reported beyond the very loud techno music that is audible even hundred of metres away. "We have had no reports of critical issues from the health standpoint either, even though there are ambulances and emergency crews at the scene ready to intervene in case of necessity". (ANSA).