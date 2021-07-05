Unique bond with France Mattarella tells Macron

PARIS, JUL 5 - Italy and France have a "unique bond", President Sergio Mattarella told President Emmanuel Macron in Paris Monday on his first trip abroad after the COVID pandemic. "This is my first foreign trip after the pandemic. I'm happy it is to France. I thank Macron for recalling the victims. Italy and France have a unique bond that is based on common values, a common history", he said at the Elysée Palace. "The Italo-French partnership is fundamental for Europe. We talked with Macron about how to intensify our relations, From all that is born the need for a treaty of reinforced collaboration. Italy has welcomed the proposal of joint Franco-Italian civil service for young people". Macron said "France welcomes a friend and a great personality. "We have never stopped taking and working together", he said referring to the pandemic in which "France and Italy found themselves facing the same situation withing the space of 10 days". The French president said "we have decided to proceed with the bilateral Treaty of reinforced cooperation, the Quirinal Treaty, which will help consolidate our relationship". He said the treaty "will enable us to offer our peoples and young people real prospects and will help young people work together in a Franco-Italian civil service". The two presidents had agreed on bolstering European solidarity, Macron said. "Last year, in particular since the summer of 2020, we have had together a strong will to build a shared European ambition". (ANSA).