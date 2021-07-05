Lunedì 05 Luglio 2021 | 15:06

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

LIVORNO
Woman found dead in home in Livorno, husband arrested

Woman found dead in home in Livorno, husband arrested

 
ROME
Inmate probed for ISIS propaganda in Italian jails

Inmate probed for ISIS propaganda in Italian jails

 
ROME
Wimbledon:Berrettini thru to quarters,1st Italian in 23 yrs

Wimbledon:Berrettini thru to quarters,1st Italian in 23 yrs

 
ROME
Muti takes the Roads of Friendship to Armenia

Muti takes the Roads of Friendship to Armenia

 
TRIESTE
Caver trapped near Pordenone rescued

Caver trapped near Pordenone rescued

 
VENICE
2 boys aged 7 die falling into 'ice-house' near Verona

2 boys aged 7 die falling into 'ice-house' near Verona

 
ROME
Thousands attend 3-day rave near Pisa

Thousands attend 3-day rave near Pisa

 
PARIS
Unique bond with France Mattarella tells Macron

Unique bond with France Mattarella tells Macron

 
MILAN
Farm hand probed for killing two women in field with tractor

Farm hand probed for killing two women in field with tractor

 
PALERMO
Mafia informant arrested in big drugs sweep

Mafia informant arrested in big drugs sweep

 
ROME
Pope to stay in hospital for seven days

Pope to stay in hospital for seven days

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, c’è Marfella tra coloro che sono in sospeso. Berra potrebbe avere una seconda opportunità

Bari, c’è Marfella tra coloro che sono in sospeso. Berra potrebbe avere una seconda opportunità

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaIl fatto
Foggia, incendio di vaste proporzioni nel Parco regionale di Bosco Incoronata

Foggia, incendio di vaste proporzioni nel Parco regionale di Bosco Incoronata

 
Brindisi al lavoro con gli operai
Brindisi , preside ed ex sottosegretario intonaca i muri della sua scuola

Brindisi , preside ed ex sottosegretario intonaca i muri della sua scuola

 
TarantoIl caso
Taranto, automobilista aggredito: aveva negato l'elemosina

Taranto, automobilista aggredito: aveva negato l'elemosina

 
MateraLa novità
Matera, una ciclovia per innamorarsi dei percorsi storici

Matera, una ciclovia per innamorarsi dei percorsi storici

 
Lecceil dramma
Copertino, morto il ciclista investito da un'auto

Copertino, morto il ciclista investito da un'auto

 
PotenzaTruffa
Potenza, scoperti 13 furbetti del reddito di cittadinanza

Potenza, scoperti 13 furbetti del reddito di cittadinanza

 
BariL'emergenza
Bari, tornano caldo e afa, in pericolo fragili e anziani

Bari, tornano caldo e afa, in pericolo fragili e anziani

 
BatLa curiosità
Mimmo da Barletta a Monaco di Baviera per seguire gli azzurri di Mancini

Mimmo da Barletta a Monaco di Baviera per seguire gli azzurri di Mancini

 

i più letti

«Si torna a morire di tumore»

In Puglia «Si torna a morire di tumore»: l'allarme

Alessia Marcuzzi a Roseto Valfortore: è il paese della mamma

Alessia Marcuzzi in vacanza a Roseto Valfortore: è il paese della mamma

Putignano sub intensiva chiuso reparto covid

Putignano, chiude il reparto Covid: la felicità degli operatori è tutta nel balletto sulle note di «Mille»

Lecce, bimba 10 anni precipita dal secondo piano: salvata da un passante, non è in pericolo di L'vita

Lecce, bimba 10 anni precipita dal secondo piano: salvata da un passante, non è in pericolo di vita

E la cannoniera sparò su Santo Spirito

E la cannoniera sparò su Santo Spirito

PARIS

Unique bond with France Mattarella tells Macron

First foreign trip since pandemic for Italian president

Unique bond with France Mattarella tells Macron

PARIS, JUL 5 - Italy and France have a "unique bond", President Sergio Mattarella told President Emmanuel Macron in Paris Monday on his first trip abroad after the COVID pandemic. "This is my first foreign trip after the pandemic. I'm happy it is to France. I thank Macron for recalling the victims. Italy and France have a unique bond that is based on common values, a common history", he said at the Elysée Palace. "The Italo-French partnership is fundamental for Europe. We talked with Macron about how to intensify our relations, From all that is born the need for a treaty of reinforced collaboration. Italy has welcomed the proposal of joint Franco-Italian civil service for young people". Macron said "France welcomes a friend and a great personality. "We have never stopped taking and working together", he said referring to the pandemic in which "France and Italy found themselves facing the same situation withing the space of 10 days". The French president said "we have decided to proceed with the bilateral Treaty of reinforced cooperation, the Quirinal Treaty, which will help consolidate our relationship". He said the treaty "will enable us to offer our peoples and young people real prospects and will help young people work together in a Franco-Italian civil service". The two presidents had agreed on bolstering European solidarity, Macron said. "Last year, in particular since the summer of 2020, we have had together a strong will to build a shared European ambition". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it