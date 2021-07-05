Farm hand probed for killing two women in field with tractor
05 Luglio 2021
MILAN, JUL 5 - A young Italian farm hand has been placed under investigation on suspicion of accidentally killing two homeless Moroccan women with his tractor while spraying insecticide in a cornfield on the outskirts of Milan Friday. The victims have been named as Hanan Nekhla, 32, and Sara El Jaafari, 28, whose lifeless bodies were found Saturday night in the thickly cultivated maize field. They are believed to have been sleeping, or perhaps knocked out by the powerful insecticide, when a threshing machine pulled by the tractor allegedly hit them. The two women were homeless and sleeping with friends or family, sources said. Empty beer bottles and tin foil perhaps used to consume drugs were found beside their bodies. The farm worker, who has not been named, has been placed under investigation for manslaughter as a formality, police said. (ANSA).
