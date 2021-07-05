Mafia informant arrested in big drugs sweep

PALERMO, JUL 5 - A mafia informant was arrested Monday in a sweep against Cosa Nostra that saw 85 people arrested in and around Palermo and in various Italian regions, police said. The informant, Giusy Vitale, is the sister and the heads of a Partinico clan and had taken over the reins of the family after their arrest, before being arrested herself and turning state's witness. She is now thought to be the leader of a major drug trafficking operation, police said. Arrested with her were her sister Antonina and her nephew Michele Casarrubia. Police said the probe had uncovered "an alarming Balkanisation of the clans" and shown that "new and perhaps imminent wars" were looming between the various families for control of the drug traffic. For the moment, a shaky 'pax mafiosa' had been holding among the five clans running the drug trafficking, police said. The probe also showed that a Palermo prison officer helped a jailed boss, Francesco Nania, communicate with the outside world thanks to the intercession of a real estate agent, Giuseppe Tola. A boss held in a Sardinian prison was among the 85 people served arrest warrants for the drug producing and trafficking operations. (ANSA).