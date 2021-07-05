2 mountaineers freeze to death on Mt Rosa

AOSTA, JUL 5 - Two mountaineers froze to death on Mt Rosa at the weekend after vainly seeking a way out of a blizzard, sources said Monday. They were named as Martina Svilpo, 29, resident at Crevoladossola (Verbania), and Paola Viscardi, 28, resident at Trontano (Verbania). The 'white death' took them on the Piramide Vincent, a high-altitude ascent that experts consider fairly easy. Also with them was Valerio Zolla, 27, who suffered severe frost-bite to his hands but is not in a life-threatening condition. The trio went up Mt Rosa Saturday afternoon despite very bad weather conditions. They strayed off the path on the way down and started wandering on the glacier in very low visibility. Then a storm broke out at the top of the peak sending a blizzard lower down with perceived temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius. They sent out an alert but rescue operations were hampered by the weather and a lack of communications. Zolla, who was coptered to hospital in Switzerland, told rescuers "the blizzard hit us suddenly, and I couldn't breathe for the cold. I took off my gloves and gave them to one of the girls, but it was all no use". He said "the weather conditions completely changed in five minutes". (ANSA).