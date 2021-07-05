Basketball: Italy qualify for first Olympics since 2004

ROME, JUL 5 - The Italian men's basketball team is set to take part in their first Olympics since Athens 2004 this summer in Tokyo after defying expectations to beat hosts Serbia 102-95 in Belgrade on Sunday in the final of the Games qualifying tournament. Coach Romeo Sacchetti is now in for some tough choices when it comes to choosing his squad, the head of the Italian Basketball Federation (FIP) Gianni Petrucci said on Monday. Sacchetti will have to decide whether to stick with all players who earned qualification for the Games or call up some stars, such as Danilo Gallinari, who has been unavailable because he was taking part in the NBA playoffs with the Atlanta Hawks, or Virtus Bologna's Marco Belinelli, who sat out the qualifying tournament because of some knocks. (ANSA).