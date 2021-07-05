Vatican: Becciu among 10 indicted over London property deal

ROME, JUL 5 - Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu as among 10 people sent to trial by a Vatican court at the weekend in relation to a loss-making investment in a controversial property deal regarding a building on Sloane Avenue in London. Becciu, who last year resigned as the Prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, is accused of embezzlement and abuse of office in relation to alleged wrongdoing when he was the Vatican's Substitute of the Secretariat of State. The trial will begin with a hearing on 27 July. (ANSA).