Lunedì 05 Luglio 2021 | 11:42

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
German arrested over deadly Lake Garda crash

German arrested over deadly Lake Garda crash

 
ROME
Euros: Spain-Italy battle of similar sides - Barella

Euros: Spain-Italy battle of similar sides - Barella

 
ROME
COVID: 794 new cases, 28 more victims

COVID: 794 new cases, 28 more victims

 
ROME
Euros: Azzurro taking knee mural replaced by Fascist stance

Euros: Azzurro taking knee mural replaced by Fascist stance

 
ROME
COVID: Delta variant 22.7%, ID'd in 16 regions

COVID: Delta variant 22.7%, ID'd in 16 regions

 
NAPLES
Soccer: Napoli 'stimulating' says new coach Spalletti

Soccer: Napoli 'stimulating' says new coach Spalletti

 
ROME
4 prison guards sent to trial for beating inmate in Monza

4 prison guards sent to trial for beating inmate in Monza

 
ROME
COVID: Delta variant up from 3.4% to 34.9% in Lazio in mt

COVID: Delta variant up from 3.4% to 34.9% in Lazio in mt

 
ROME
Euros: Check-points at Olimpico to vet England fans

Euros: Check-points at Olimpico to vet England fans

 
ROME
Soccer: Mourinho lands in Rome

Soccer: Mourinho lands in Rome

 
ROME
Probe into Mottarone cable-car disaster expands

Probe into Mottarone cable-car disaster expands

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, c’è Marfella tra coloro che sono in sospeso. Berra potrebbe avere una seconda opportunità

Bari, c’è Marfella tra coloro che sono in sospeso. Berra potrebbe avere una seconda opportunità

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaTruffa
Potenza, scoperti 13 furbetti del reddito di cittadinanza

Potenza, scoperti 13 furbetti del reddito di cittadinanza

 
BariL'emergenza
Bari, tornano caldo e afa, in pericolo fragili e anziani

Bari, tornano caldo e afa, in pericolo fragili e anziani

 
FoggiaDiritti e abusi
«Violenze in carcere anche a Foggia e Melfi»

«Violenze in carcere anche a Foggia e Melfi»

 
BatLa curiosità
Mimmo da Barletta a Monaco di Baviera per seguire gli azzurri di Mancini

Mimmo da Barletta a Monaco di Baviera per seguire gli azzurri di Mancini

 
TarantoGli esposti
Dopo la competizione Sail Gp a Taranto scattano le indagini della Procura

Dopo la competizione Sail Gp a Taranto scattano le indagini della Procura

 
Covid news h 24La ripartenza
Covid, il sindaco di Gallipoli: «Discoteche hanno diritto di riaprire»

Covid, il sindaco di Gallipoli: «Discoteche hanno diritto di riaprire»

 
MateraL'iniziativa
In Basilicata i pescatori del Metapontino sono 'sentinelle blu'

In Basilicata i pescatori del Metapontino sono 'sentinelle blu'

 
BrindisiIl caso
Cellino S. Marco, ruba bici lasciata davanti a negozio: i carabinieri lo bloccano

Cellino S. Marco, ruba bici lasciata davanti a negozio: i carabinieri lo bloccano

 

i più letti

«Si torna a morire di tumore»

In Puglia «Si torna a morire di tumore»: l'allarme

Putignano sub intensiva chiuso reparto covid

Putignano, chiude il reparto Covid: la felicità degli operatori è tutta nel balletto sulle note di «Mille»

Alessia Marcuzzi a Roseto Valfortore: è il paese della mamma

Alessia Marcuzzi in vacanza a Roseto Valfortore: è il paese della mamma

Lecce, bimba 10 anni precipita dal secondo piano: salvata da un passante, non è in pericolo di L'vita

Lecce, bimba 10 anni precipita dal secondo piano: salvata da un passante, non è in pericolo di vita

Covid in Puglia, pochissimi contagi: 25 postivi su oltre 3mila tamponi, ma 2 morti

Covid Puglia, pochi contagi: 25 postivi su oltre 3mila tamponi, ma 2 morti. Lopalco: «Piano vaccini non cambia»

ROME

German arrested over deadly Lake Garda crash

Two young Italians killed in collision

German arrested over deadly Lake Garda crash

ROME, JUL 5 - A 52-year-old German man who was allegedly steering the powerboat that hit a small boat on Lake Garda last month, killing two young Italian people, has been arrested, sources said Monday. Umberto Garzarella, 37, from Saló, is thought to have been killed instantly while Greta Nedrotti, 25, resident at Toscolano Maderno, is thought to have been knocked into the water and drowned. Investigators are looking into the possibility that Nedrotti could have been saved if the powerboat carrying Patrick Kassen and a another German tourist had stopped to help. Kassen was arrested at the Brenner Pass while returning to Italy to turn himself in to the authorities. He was taken to Brescia and is set to be taken to prison. A Munich court had upheld a warrant for his arrest issued by Brescia prosecutors. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it