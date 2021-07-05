German arrested over deadly Lake Garda crash

ROME, JUL 5 - A 52-year-old German man who was allegedly steering the powerboat that hit a small boat on Lake Garda last month, killing two young Italian people, has been arrested, sources said Monday. Umberto Garzarella, 37, from Saló, is thought to have been killed instantly while Greta Nedrotti, 25, resident at Toscolano Maderno, is thought to have been knocked into the water and drowned. Investigators are looking into the possibility that Nedrotti could have been saved if the powerboat carrying Patrick Kassen and a another German tourist had stopped to help. Kassen was arrested at the Brenner Pass while returning to Italy to turn himself in to the authorities. He was taken to Brescia and is set to be taken to prison. A Munich court had upheld a warrant for his arrest issued by Brescia prosecutors. (ANSA).