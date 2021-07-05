Euros: Spain-Italy battle of similar sides - Barella

ROME, JUL 5 - Italy's Euro 2020 semi-final against Spain at Wembley is set to be a battle of two teams with the same characteristics, midfielder Nicolò Barella has said before Tuesday's clash. Barella was on target along with Lorenzo Insigne to help the Azzurri to a deserved 2-1 win over Belgium, the world's top-ranked team, in the quarter-finals in Munich on Friday. Roberto Mancini's men have now gone a record 32 games unbeaten and are on a 13-match winning streak. "Spain have had great champions in the past, players who have inspired not only me but also many of my colleagues," said Inter midfielder "The Spaniards can count on great players nowadays too and Tuesday night will be a complicated match. "The coach has instilled a winning mentality in us and we want to keep the ball at all times, so I think we will be playing like two very similar teams". (ANSA).