Soccer: Napoli 'stimulating' says new coach Spalletti

NAPLES
02 Luglio 2021
NAPLES, JUL 2 - Luciano Spalletti said on taking up his first training session with Napoli after replacing Gennaro Gattuso in May that he found the southern Italian club, and the city, "stimulating". "Naples is a stimulating context from all standpoints," said the former Roma, Zenit and Inter boss. "I can't wait to get to know it well". The Tuscan tactician, 62, said he was "very happy and very honoured to be Napoli's new manager. "I'll put my all at the disposal of Napoli's good because I love this profession, I have loved the cities where I have worked and I think that happiness is different, it depends on the context". (ANSA).
