Venerdì 02 Luglio 2021 | 18:42

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID: 794 new cases, 28 more victims

COVID: 794 new cases, 28 more victims

 
ROME
Euros: Azzurro taking knee mural replaced by Fascist stance

Euros: Azzurro taking knee mural replaced by Fascist stance

 
ROME
COVID: Delta variant 22.7%, ID'd in 16 regions

COVID: Delta variant 22.7%, ID'd in 16 regions

 
NAPLES
Soccer: Napoli 'stimulating' says new coach Spalletti

Soccer: Napoli 'stimulating' says new coach Spalletti

 
ROME
4 prison guards sent to trial for beating inmate in Monza

4 prison guards sent to trial for beating inmate in Monza

 
ROME
COVID: Delta variant up from 3.4% to 34.9% in Lazio in mt

COVID: Delta variant up from 3.4% to 34.9% in Lazio in mt

 
ROME
Euros: Check-points at Olimpico to vet England fans

Euros: Check-points at Olimpico to vet England fans

 
ROME
Soccer: Mourinho lands in Rome

Soccer: Mourinho lands in Rome

 
ROME
Probe into Mottarone cable-car disaster expands

Probe into Mottarone cable-car disaster expands

 
BRUSSELS
Family bulwark agst immigration say League, FdI, Fidesz

Family bulwark agst immigration say League, FdI, Fidesz

 
ROME
Man shot in leg after reacting to attempted robbery

Man shot in leg after reacting to attempted robbery

 

Il Biancorosso

La novità
Bari, il difensore Matteo Ciofani ceduto al Modena

Bari, il difensore Matteo Ciofani ceduto al Modena

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceAmbiente
Gallipoli, mamma tartaruga depone le uova sulla spiaggia delle «aquile»

Gallipoli, mamma tartaruga depone le uova sulla spiaggia delle «aquile»

 
Foggialo studio
Bari, progetto di ricerca per contrastare l’erosione costiera in modo sostenibile

Bari, progetto di ricerca per contrastare l’erosione costiera in modo sostenibile

 
TarantoIl caso
Taranto, arrestato 44enne che maltratta moglie e figli minorenni

Taranto, arrestato 44enne che maltrattava moglie e figli minorenni

 
FoggiaSicurezza
Migrante ucciso: pm Foggia chiede condanna a 18 anni

Migrante ucciso: pm Foggia chiede condanna a 18 anni

 
BariIl fatto
Rutigliano, dotazione completa di apparecchiature diagnostiche donata al Pta

Rutigliano, dotazione completa di apparecchiature diagnostiche donata al Pta

 
Materal'evento
Festa della Bruna, le immagini della fede

Festa della Bruna, le immagini della fede

 
Potenzacovid
Basilicata, quattro positivi su 592 tamponi

Basilicata, quattro positivi su 592 tamponi

 
BrindisiArcheologia
Una necropoli nell'area protetta di Torre Guaceto

Una necropoli nell'area protetta di Torre Guaceto

 

i più letti

Covid in Puglia, su 6.204 tamponi 40 nuovi positivi e zero morti

Covid in Puglia, su 6.204 tamponi 40 nuovi positivi e zero morti. Variante indiana presente nel 16% dei casi

Foggia, truffa all'Inps: invalidità senza visite sono tre gli arresti

Foggia, truffa all'Inps: invalidità senza visite sono tre gli arresti

Campagna vaccinale in Puglia, Lopalco: «costretti a rinviare 219mila vaccini»

Campagna vaccinale in Puglia, Lopalco: «costretti a rinviare 219mila vaccini». Sospese dosi ad under 50

Lo Stato risarcirà l'imprenditore Casillo per l’arresto-truffa di Trani


Lo Stato risarcirà l'imprenditore Casillo per l’arresto-truffa di Trani

La Puglia senza più vaccini, da oggi deve darli ai turisti

La Puglia senza più vaccini, da oggi deve darli ai turisti

NAPLES

Soccer: Napoli 'stimulating' says new coach Spalletti

Can't wait to get to know it says ex-Roma boss

Soccer: Napoli 'stimulating' says new coach Spalletti

NAPLES, JUL 2 - Luciano Spalletti said on taking up his first training session with Napoli after replacing Gennaro Gattuso in May that he found the southern Italian club, and the city, "stimulating". "Naples is a stimulating context from all standpoints," said the former Roma, Zenit and Inter boss. "I can't wait to get to know it well". The Tuscan tactician, 62, said he was "very happy and very honoured to be Napoli's new manager. "I'll put my all at the disposal of Napoli's good because I love this profession, I have loved the cities where I have worked and I think that happiness is different, it depends on the context". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it