4 prison guards sent to trial for beating inmate in Monza
ROME
02 Luglio 2021
ROME, JUL 2 - Four members of the Monza penitentiary police were indicted Friday for alleged brutality in beating an inmate at the prison there in August 2019. The four, three agents and an inspector, have been charged with grievous bodily harm, making false statements, private violence and abuse of office. Their trial is expected to start some time in November. (ANSA).
