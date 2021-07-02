COVID: Delta variant up from 3.4% to 34.9% in Lazio in mt

ROME, JUL 2 - The Delta variant of COVID-19 has risen from 3.4% of overall cases to 34.9% in Lazio, the region around Rome, in a month, regional health pointman Alessio D'Amato said Friday. The first figure was taken by the Spallanzani infectious disease hospital on May 18, and the second one Friday, he said. He said the ten-fold rise was "very concerning". (ANSA).