Euros: Check-points at Olimpico to vet England fans

ROME, JUL 2 - Check-points will be set up at the Olimpico for Saturday night's England-Ukraine Euros quarterfinal in order to make sure England fans have complied with COVID rules, officials said Friday. The check-points, set up in front of turnstiles, will aim to make sure no fans have violated the five-day quarantine requirement if they have travelled from the UK earlier this week. They will also be used to establish that England fans already in Italy have had a COVID test or have a certificate saying they have had the virus and recovered form it. (ANSA).