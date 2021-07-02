Venerdì 02 Luglio 2021 | 16:49

ROME
4 prison guards sent to trial for beating inmate in Monza

ROME
COVID: Delta variant up from 3.4% to 34.9% in Lazio in mt

ROME
Euros: Check-points at Olimpico to vet England fans

ROME
Soccer: Mourinho lands in Rome

ROME
Probe into Mottarone cable-car disaster expands

BRUSSELS
Family bulwark agst immigration say League, FdI, Fidesz

ROME
Man shot in leg after reacting to attempted robbery

ROME
'Alarming' rise in child porn says privacy watchdog

ROME
Protect vulnerable to avert algocracy -privacy regulator

FOGGIA
Girl, 14, attacked after defending gay friend

PIACENZA
Cop who pushed drugs, led violence gets 12 yrs

La novità
Bari, il difensore Matteo Ciofani ceduto al Modena

Galatone, acquistava all'estero la droga dello stupro: arrestato

Taranto, arrestato 44enne che maltratta moglie e figli minorenni

Migrante ucciso: pm Foggia chiede condanna a 18 anni

Rutigliano, dotazione completa di apparecchiature diagnostiche donata al Pta

Festa della Bruna, le immagini della fede

Basilicata, quattro positivi su 592 tamponi

Lo Stato risarcirà l'imprenditore Casillo per l'arresto-truffa di Trani


Una necropoli nell'area protetta di Torre Guaceto

Covid in Puglia, su 6.204 tamponi 40 nuovi positivi e zero morti

Foggia, truffa all'Inps: invalidità senza visite sono tre gli arresti

Campagna vaccinale in Puglia, Lopalco: «costretti a rinviare 219mila vaccini»

Il Comune di Bari dice stop ai monopattini selvaggi: da lunedì limite automatico di velocità

Lo Stato risarcirà l'imprenditore Casillo per l'arresto-truffa di Trani


ROME

Euros: Check-points at Olimpico to vet England fans

To make sure 5-day quarantine respected

ROME, JUL 2 - Check-points will be set up at the Olimpico for Saturday night's England-Ukraine Euros quarterfinal in order to make sure England fans have complied with COVID rules, officials said Friday. The check-points, set up in front of turnstiles, will aim to make sure no fans have violated the five-day quarantine requirement if they have travelled from the UK earlier this week. They will also be used to establish that England fans already in Italy have had a COVID test or have a certificate saying they have had the virus and recovered form it. (ANSA).

