Family bulwark agst immigration say League, FdI, Fidesz

BRUSSELS, JUL 2 - The traditional is the foundation of society and family Family friendly policies are a bulwark against mass immigration, 16 European rightwing parties including Matteo Salvini's League, Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy (FdI) and Hungarian Premier Viktor Orban's Fidesz said in a 'Charter of European Values' signed Friday. The charter, also signed by France's Rassemblement National of Marine Le Pen and Austria's far-right FPOE party, added that "the EU is becoming increasingly a tool of radical forces which would like to realise a cultural and religious transformation to arrive at the construction of a Europe without nations". It said "cooperation among European nations should be based on traditions, respect for the culture and history of European states, respect for Europe's Judaeo-Christian heritage and the common values that unite our nations, and not aiming for their destruction". (ANSA).