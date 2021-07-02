'Alarming' rise in child porn says privacy watchdog

Man shot in leg after reacting to attempted robbery
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid in Puglia, su 6.204 tamponi 40 nuovi positivi e zero morti. Variante indiana presente nel 16% dei casi
Campagna vaccinale in Puglia, Lopalco: «costretti a rinviare 219mila vaccini». Sospese dosi ad under 50
ROME
02 Luglio 2021
ROME, JUL 2 - There has been an "alarming" rise in child pornography in Italy over the last year, Privacy Watchdog Pasquale Stanzione said in his annual report Friday. Child-porn cases rose by around 132% in 2020 over 2019, he said, while there was a 77% rise in cases of victimization of minors for grooming purposes, cyber-bullying, digital identity theft and sextorsion, he said. Some 68% of teens were witness to cyber-bullying cases last year, Stanzione said. "These are alarming data that must demand a collective assumption of responsibility concerning subjects such as minors whose vulnerability may make them the chosen victims of web distortions," he said. Stanzione said cyber crimes against the young had risen during the COVID pandemic. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su