ROME
Man shot in leg after reacting to attempted robbery

ROME
'Alarming' rise in child porn says privacy watchdog

ROME
Protect vulnerable to avert algocracy -privacy regulator

FOGGIA
Girl, 14, attacked after defending gay friend

PIACENZA
Cop who pushed drugs, led violence gets 12 yrs

ROME
38 arrests in Albania-Puglia drug trafficking probe

ROME
Probe into Mottarone cable-car disaster expands

ROME
Centre-north hardest hit by crisis,GDP -9% in 2020 -ISTAT

ROME
COVID picture much better but 'game still open' - Speranza

ROME
M5S calls leadership panel vote amid spectre of split

ROME
Overall COVID-19 contagion down but Delta, Kappa cases up

Bari, il difensore Matteo Ciofani ceduto al Modena

Foggiavita di palazzo
Amministrative 2021, a Cerignola Metta pronto a ricandidarsi

Potenzacovid
Basilicata, quattro positivi su 592 tamponi

Baritoghe sporche
Lo Stato risarcirà l'imprenditore Casillo per l’arresto-truffa di Trani


LecceAmbiente
Castro, i pescatori a scuola di salvataggio di tartarughe

BatL'intervista
«Io prete social, così evangelizzo i ragazzi»: parla Don Alberto Ravagnani, ospite al TedxBarletta

PotenzaLa decisione
Caldo, in Basilicata stop al lavoro nei campi dalle 12.30 alle 16

BrindisiArcheologia
Una necropoli nell'area protetta di Torre Guaceto

TarantoIl caso
Taranto, Leonardo, due ore di sciopero chieste certezze sul futuro

Covid in Puglia, su 6.204 tamponi 40 nuovi positivi e zero morti

Foggia, truffa all'Inps: invalidità senza visite sono tre gli arresti

Campagna vaccinale in Puglia, Lopalco: «costretti a rinviare 219mila vaccini»

Il Comune di Bari dice stop ai monopattini selvaggi: da lunedì limite automatico di velocità

È pugliese la migliore sommelier di Londra: GQ incorona Sabrina Manolio

ROME

'Alarming' rise in child porn says privacy watchdog

Kiddy porn rose 132% 2019-2020, grooming up 77%

ROME, JUL 2 - There has been an "alarming" rise in child pornography in Italy over the last year, Privacy Watchdog Pasquale Stanzione said in his annual report Friday. Child-porn cases rose by around 132% in 2020 over 2019, he said, while there was a 77% rise in cases of victimization of minors for grooming purposes, cyber-bullying, digital identity theft and sextorsion, he said. Some 68% of teens were witness to cyber-bullying cases last year, Stanzione said. "These are alarming data that must demand a collective assumption of responsibility concerning subjects such as minors whose vulnerability may make them the chosen victims of web distortions," he said. Stanzione said cyber crimes against the young had risen during the COVID pandemic. (ANSA).

