Man shot in leg after reacting to attempted robbery
ROME
02 Luglio 2021
ROME, JUL 2 - A man was shot in the leg after reacting to an attempted robbery in an estate agent's on the outskirts of Rome Friday. The masked man tried to hold up the realtor's and shot the employee when he resisted the attempted heist in Via di Casal Selce, police said. The would-be robber fled after shooting the man, an accomplice driving him away form the scene. The man is not in a life-threatening condition, medical sources said. (ANSA).
