Protect vulnerable to avert algocracy -privacy regulator

ROME, JUL 2 - The head of Italy's privacy regulator, Pasquale Stanzione, sounded the alarm about the increasing power of IT platforms on Friday and said the protection of people's data was crucial to stop the development of an 'algocracy', especially in the case of the vulnerable. An 'algocracy' would be a situation in which algorithm-based systems determine and limit human understanding of, and participation in, decision- making. In his annual report to parliament, Stanzione said the protection of vulnerable people had been the main thrust of the regulator's work over the last year. "Indeed, the protection of data can be a precious instrument to defend people from new and old discriminations and rebalance social relations," he said. "In this sense, the protection of data is proving to be increasingly crucial for sustainable management of technology so that democracy does not degenerate into algocracy". He said power was increasingly being concentrated in IT platforms and said this was not just economic, but also regarded the social level and decision making. He gave the example of "digital gang-mastering" seen with gig-economy workers. (ANSA).
