38 arrests in Albania-Puglia drug trafficking probe

ROME, JUL 2 - Italian and Albanian police on Friday arrested 38 Albanian people in a probe into a drug trafficking operation between Albania and Puglia, judicial sources said. The arrests were made in Albania, Italy, Montenegro and Spain, sources said. Those arrested have been charged with drug trafficking, corruption, abuse of office and money laundering. Assets worth millions of euros were seized in the probe. The probe, which use d informants, led to the arrest in Albania of a public prosecutor, a public administrator, three police functionaries and two members of the police escort of a former Albanian minister. The Albanian public officials in some cases were the owners of the drugs and ensured that shipments were made to Puglia "in full safety and security", police said. The offences date back to the 2014-2017 period, police said. Four powerful Albanian crime organizations worked with Puglian gangs to move "huge" quantities of drugs, police said. (ANSA).