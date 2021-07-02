Cop who pushed drugs, led violence gets 12 yrs

Man shot in leg after reacting to attempted robbery
PIACENZA
02 Luglio 2021
PIACENZA, JUL 2 - A Carabiniere who led a drug pushing operation in a Piacenza barracks and also violence verging on torture against detainees was sentenced to 12 years in jail Thursday evening. Giuseppe Montella was found guilty of being the ring-leader of the rogue cops at the Levante Barracks. Another four Carabinieri were sentenced to shorter terms in jail. Piacenza Chief Prosecutor Grazia Pradella said "this trial offends the healthy part of the Carabinieri corps, which is the overwhelming majority." She said "I think the Corps has received compensatory justice". (ANSA).
