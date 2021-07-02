Girl, 14, attacked after defending gay friend

FOGGIA, JUL 2 - A 14-year-old girl was attacked in the centre of a Puglia town Wednesday night after defending a friend of hers being targeted by a gang of youths, the girl's mother said Thursday. The woman said her daughter and three classmates were walking in the street in Cerignola when two boys started insulting a friend of their, calling him gay and fat. "At that point my daughter asked the two to stop insulting the boy. All she got in reply was to be shoved to the ground and attacked with kicks and slaps". Carabinieri are viewing CCTV footage to see what happened. They have yet to receive a formal complaint. (ANSA).