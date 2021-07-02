COVID picture much better but 'game still open' - Speranza

ROME, JUL 2 - Italy's COVID-19 picture is much better but the "game is still open", Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Friday. Speranza said Friday's figures showing the RT transmission number and incidence down "are very encouraging. "It is the photograph of a country with a much improved epidemiological picture, as a consequence of the vaccination campaign, which remains the fundamental weapon to leave this season behind us. "But I continue to ask for the utmost prudence and the numbers tell us that the path of gradualness is the right one. "We are still inside this battle and great caution is needed. "A gradual approach is needed because the game is still open and we should be wary of thinking otherwise". Speranza confirmed that the whole of Italy would remain a low-risk white COVID zone, saying that "this is a special Friday, the fist one since the autumn in which I have not had to take measures. "Italy remains all white, I'm not singing any ordinances today", he said. (ANSA).