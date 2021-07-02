Venerdì 02 Luglio 2021 | 12:42

ROME
Probe into Mottarone cable-car disaster expands

 
Centre-north hardest hit by crisis,GDP -9% in 2020 -ISTAT

COVID picture much better but 'game still open' - Speranza

M5S calls leadership panel vote amid spectre of split

Overall COVID-19 contagion down but Delta, Kappa cases up

Euros: I hope Hazard, De Bruyne can play says Mancini

Police chief not warden had baton says wheelchair ex-inmate

Stellantis Italy sales up 19.5% in June, share up to 37.7%

Man convicted for rape over 14 years after the attack

Italy car market up 12.6% in June but 13.3% down on 2019

Zanardi not talking 1 yr after accident says wife

La novità
Bari, il difensore Matteo Ciofani ceduto al Modena

 

Baritoghe sporche
Lo Stato risarcirà l'imprenditore Casillo per l’arresto-truffa di Trani

 
LecceAmbiente
Castro, i pescatori a scuola di salvataggio di tartarughe

 
BatL'intervista
«Io prete social, così evangelizzo i ragazzi»: parla Don Alberto Ravagnani, ospite al TedxBarletta

 
Foggianel foggiano
San Marco in Lamis, la marijuana nell'orto

 
Materail covid e la tradizione
Matera, niente carro trionfale, la Madonna su pick up nei quartieri

 
PotenzaLa decisione
Caldo, in Basilicata stop al lavoro nei campi dalle 12.30 alle 16

 
BrindisiArcheologia
Una necropoli nell'area protetta di Torre Guaceto

 
TarantoIl caso
Taranto, Leonardo, due ore di sciopero chieste certezze sul futuro

 

Italy all white,1st time since autumn I'm not signing ordinances

COVID picture much better but 'game still open' - Speranza

ROME, JUL 2 - Italy's COVID-19 picture is much better but the "game is still open", Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Friday. Speranza said Friday's figures showing the RT transmission number and incidence down "are very encouraging. "It is the photograph of a country with a much improved epidemiological picture, as a consequence of the vaccination campaign, which remains the fundamental weapon to leave this season behind us. "But I continue to ask for the utmost prudence and the numbers tell us that the path of gradualness is the right one. "We are still inside this battle and great caution is needed. "A gradual approach is needed because the game is still open and we should be wary of thinking otherwise". Speranza confirmed that the whole of Italy would remain a low-risk white COVID zone, saying that "this is a special Friday, the fist one since the autumn in which I have not had to take measures. "Italy remains all white, I'm not singing any ordinances today", he said. (ANSA).

