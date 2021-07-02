Centre-north hardest hit by crisis,GDP -9% in 2020 -ISTAT

ROME, JUL 2 - The centre-north of Italy was the hardest hit by the COVID crisis with GDP falling 9% in 2020, ISTAT said Friday. In the northwest and northeast, GDP fell 9.1%, the statistics agency said. The contraction was less accentuated in the centre (-8.8%). The south of Italy had the lowest loss of GDP (-8.4%). The hardest hit sector of the economy was retail, shops and telecoms which lost 14.5% in added value in the northeast and the Mezzogiorno, ISTAT said. (ANSA).