M5S calls leadership panel vote amid spectre of split

ROME

Movement in turmoil after bust-up between Grillo and Conte

ROME, JUL 2 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) caretaker leader Vito Crimi announced the start of the procedure to select a new leadership 'directorate' on Friday with the anti-establishment group reportedly close to a split after a huge bust-up between founder Beppe Grillo and ex-premier Giuseppe Conte. Conte, who had been the anointed new leader of the M5S, and comedian-cum-politician Grillo have engaged in a war of words in recent days. Conte accused Grillo of being autocratic on Wednesday after the latter said in a blog post on Tuesday that the ex-premier lacked political vision and managerial ability. Conte had agreed to lead a revamp of the M5S after his second coalition government collapsed at the start of the year. Although he was considered close to the movement, he had not previously been part of it. The ex-premier, 56, and Grillo reportedly fell out over changes to the movement's statute, including possible changes to the ban on its elected representatives serving more than two terms, and over the role that the 72-year-old founder would have. Grillo is currently the 'guarantor' of the movement. Conte, who has a relatively high level of popularity among voters after governing the country in the first phases of the COVID-19 pandemic, said he would not be willing to be the front man for purely cosmetic changes to the movement. There is speculation that he could form a party of his own that would reportedly be supported by many of the M5S's lawmakers. Crimi announced that the procedure for people to run to be on the new leadership panel will be announced via a new IT platform for M5S members in the coming days after Grillo called for a vote. Grillo, however, had said the M5S's members should vote on a new leadership directorate via the Rousseau IT platform of Davide Casaleggio, the son of the movement's late co-founder Gianroberto Casaleggio. This was a surprise as the M5S and the Rousseau recently went their separate ways after a legal dispute. Grillo has said that a vote on a new platform risked being invalid. (ANSA).

