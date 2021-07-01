Euros: I hope Hazard, De Bruyne can play says Mancini

ROME, JUL 1 - Italy coach Roberto Mancini said Thursday that he hopes Belgium captain Eden Hazard and star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne can play in Friday's Euro 2020 quarter-final between the nations in Munich. The pair are in doubt for the match after suffering knocks in Belgium's last-16 win over Portugal. "I hope that best players are on field," Mancini said. "Obviously it would make things more difficult for us but the match would be more spectacular". When asked if he thought Belgium coach Roberto Martínez was engaging in pre-match mind games by playing down Hazard and De Bruyne's chances of playing, Mancini said: "it seems the right thing to do. It's a very important match". Mancini also said he would not change is side's style of play against the world's top-ranked team. "Belgium are the best team in Europe, together with France, and perhaps the best in the world," he said. "It is no coincidence that they have been top of the world ranking for three years. "But we'll play our game and play to win". Defender Giorgio Chiellini echoed those sentiments when asked how the Azzurri would cope with the threat of Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku. "We'll be ready to stop Lukaku, without distorting how we play," he said. (ANSA).