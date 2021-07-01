Police chief not warden had baton says wheelchair ex-inmate

ROME, JUL 1 - A wheelchair-bound former inmate of a jail near Naples where police are accused of brutality in 'punishing' a COVID protest last year said Thursday that even the female police commissioner had wielded a baton and that he had been the first to be pulled out of his cell during the alleged assault. "I can't think about it again, I'll go to the madhouse. I think they were high, they were all with batons, even the female commissioner," said the man, Vincenzo Cacace, who left the prison at Santa Maria Capua Vetere a few months after the alleged violence in Italy's first lockdown in April last year. He admitted having falsely accused the female warden, who was on health leave at the time, of taking part in the alleged violence, saying he had been "confused". "I was the first to be pulled out of my cell because I'm in a wheelchair," he went on. "They massacred us, they killed one lad. They abused one inmate with a truncheon. They destroyed me, mentally they killed me. They wanted to strip us of our dignity but we kept it. They are the criminals because they want to command in jail. We have to pay, that is only right but we mustn't pay with our lives. I want to report them because I want (them to pay) moral damages". The warden, Elisabetta Palmieri, denied Cacace's accusation saying she had been absent that day, and for three months, for health reasons, and noting that the inmates had "taken over some parts of the jail in the previous days". She said "there have been the charges, now there is the defence". Some 52 prison officers arrested on suspicion of mistreating prisoners after the riot sparked by a case of COVID-19 among inmates in the middle of the first virus lockdown last year have all been suspended, sources said Wednesday. Naples police sent in special penitentiary police forces after the April 6 riot at the jail at Santa Maria Capua Vetere near Caserta north of Naples. The special forces are suspected of brutality and may also face charges of torture in the methods used to 'punish' the rioters, judicial sources said. Warder unions SPP and USPP have called the arrests "disproportionate" and "incomprehensible" while nationalist League party leader Matteo Salvini has said he stands with the penitentiary police. However, he added Thursday that "if someone did wrong then he must pay". Centre-left Democratic Party (PD( leader Enrico Letta said reports of the violence had revealed "intolerable" conduct by the officers. Inmates rights group Antigone said full light must be shed on the violence. A preliminary investigations judge (GIP) said prisoners were made to strip and kneel and beaten with guards wearing their helmets so as not to be identified in what he called "a horrible massacre". Some 15 men were also put into solitary without any justification, the GIP said. Police reportedly found chats on the suspects' phones including, before the alleged violence, "We'll kill them like veal calves" and "tame the beasts", and afterwards "four hours of hell for them", "no one got away", and "(we used) the Poggioreale system", referring to a tough Naples prison. Some of the alleged rioters had their hair cut and beards shaved off. Among those probed are doctors who falsely certified that some warders had been hurt in the clashes. Justice Minister Marta Cartabia has said she had "faith" in Italy's penitentiary police but on Wednesday said a probe would be opened into the alleged brutality. She said that CCTV footage of the violence showed that the officers had betrayed the Italian Constitution. (ANSA).