Stellantis Italy sales up 19.5% in June, share up to 37.7%

TURIN, JUL 1 - Stellantis's Italy sales were up 19.5% in June compared to last JUne, and its market share up to 37.7%, from 35.5%, the Italo-American-French carmaker said Thursday. Six-month sales were up 52.3% on the same period last year. The six-month share edged up to 39.7%, from 39.5%. (ANSA).