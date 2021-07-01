Stellantis Italy sales up 19.5% in June, share up to 37.7%

Euros: I hope Hazard, De Bruyne can play says Mancini
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
TURIN
01 Luglio 2021
TURIN, JUL 1 - Stellantis's Italy sales were up 19.5% in June compared to last JUne, and its market share up to 37.7%, from 35.5%, the Italo-American-French carmaker said Thursday. Six-month sales were up 52.3% on the same period last year. The six-month share edged up to 39.7%, from 39.5%. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su