Giovedì 01 Luglio 2021 | 19:10

ROME
Euros: I hope Hazard, De Bruyne can play says Mancini

Euros: I hope Hazard, De Bruyne can play says Mancini

 
ROME
Police chief not warden had baton says wheelchair ex-inmate

Police chief not warden had baton says wheelchair ex-inmate

 
TURIN
Stellantis Italy sales up 19.5% in June, share up to 37.7%

Stellantis Italy sales up 19.5% in June, share up to 37.7%

 
ROME
Man convicted for rape over 14 years after the attack

Man convicted for rape over 14 years after the attack

 
ROME
Italy car market up 12.6% in June but 13.3% down on 2019

Italy car market up 12.6% in June but 13.3% down on 2019

 
ROME
Zanardi not talking 1 yr after accident says wife

Zanardi not talking 1 yr after accident says wife

 
ROME
Basketball: Italy take knee in Olympic qualifier

Basketball: Italy take knee in Olympic qualifier

 
NAPLES
Explosion at police station near Naples, no one hurt

Explosion at police station near Naples, no one hurt

 
ROME
COVID: 882 new cases, 21 more victims

COVID: 882 new cases, 21 more victims

 
NAPLES
Explosion at police station near Naples

Explosion at police station near Naples

 
ROME
Azzurri defamed over stance on taking knee - players union

Azzurri defamed over stance on taking knee - players union

 

Bari, il difensore Matteo Ciofani ceduto al Modena

Bari, il difensore Matteo Ciofani ceduto al Modena

 

PotenzaLa decisione
Caldo, in Basilicata stop al lavoro nei campi dalle 12.30 alle 16

Caldo, in Basilicata stop al lavoro nei campi dalle 12.30 alle 16

 
FoggiaStudio
Università, Medicina a Foggia raddoppia: da 90 a 180 posti

Università, Medicina a Foggia raddoppia: da 90 a 180 posti

 
LecceViolenze
Casarano, presunti abusi sulle figlie della convivente: a processo

Casarano, presunti abusi sulle figlie della convivente: a processo

 
BrindisiArcheologia
Una necropoli nell'area protetta di Torre Guaceto

Una necropoli nell'area protetta di Torre Guaceto

 
BariAeronautica
Un naufrago a Torre a Mare, ma è solo un'esercitazione

Un naufrago a Torre a Mare, ma è solo un'esercitazione

 
MateraLa tragedia
Matera, schianto sulla «96 bis» muore sul colpo un professore di Genzano

Matera, schianto sulla «96 bis» muore sul colpo un professore di Genzano

 
TarantoIl caso
Taranto, Leonardo, due ore di sciopero chieste certezze sul futuro

Taranto, Leonardo, due ore di sciopero chieste certezze sul futuro

 
Battragedia sfiorata
Trani, veicoli chiusi dentro le sbarre

Trani, veicoli chiusi dentro le sbarre

 

ROME

Zanardi not talking 1 yr after accident says wife

Needs practice and therapy to recover use of vocal chords

Zanardi not talking 1 yr after accident says wife

ROME, JUL 1 - Olympic handbike champ Alex Zanardi is communicating but still not talking a year after a crash with a lorry near Siena that left him in a coma, his wife told BMW, for whom the ex-F1 driver is a brand ambassador, on Thursday. "He can communicate with us, but he is still unable to speak," she said, adding that "after a long time in a coma, the vocal chords need to recover their elasticity. "That is only possible with practice and therapy". Daniela Zanardi said her husband's condition was "essentially stable". She said "he is currently in a specialized clinic, where he is following a rehabilitation programme. This includes multimodal and pharmacological stimuli". (ANSA).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
