Zanardi not talking 1 yr after accident says wife

ROME, JUL 1 - Olympic handbike champ Alex Zanardi is communicating but still not talking a year after a crash with a lorry near Siena that left him in a coma, his wife told BMW, for whom the ex-F1 driver is a brand ambassador, on Thursday. "He can communicate with us, but he is still unable to speak," she said, adding that "after a long time in a coma, the vocal chords need to recover their elasticity. "That is only possible with practice and therapy". Daniela Zanardi said her husband's condition was "essentially stable". She said "he is currently in a specialized clinic, where he is following a rehabilitation programme. This includes multimodal and pharmacological stimuli". (ANSA).