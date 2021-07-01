Man convicted for rape over 14 years after the attack

ROME, JUL 1 - A 49-year-old man was found guilty of raping a woman over 14 years ago by a Milan judge on Thursday after DNA testing helped solve the cold case. The man, an Algerian national, raped and robbed the woman in the centre of Milan in August 2006 and was sentenced to 13 years, four months in jail at the end of a fast-track trial. He was identified with the help of genetic analysis and the fact that the victim still recognised him and he was arrested on January 16. (ANSA).