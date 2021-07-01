Basketball: Italy take knee in Olympic qualifier

Euros: I hope Hazard, De Bruyne can play says Mancini
ROME
01 Luglio 2021
ROME, JUL 1 - Italy's basketball team have decided to take the knee to show their opposition to racism and their support for the Black Lives Matter movement at the Olympic qualifying tournament in Belgrade and started out by doing so before their first game against Puerto Rico on Thursday. The Azzurri were meant to have played Senegal on Wednesday but the African team has been excluded because of several COVID-19 cases among players and staff. (ANSA).
