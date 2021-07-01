Explosion at police station near Naples

Euros: I hope Hazard, De Bruyne can play says Mancini
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
NAPLES
01 Luglio 2021
NAPLES, JUL 1 - There was an explosion at a police station at Castellammare di Stabia near Naples on Thursday, local sources said. They said it might have been caused by a faulty heater or confiscated fireworks, stored in a cupboard, that somehow went off. rescuers are trying to see if there any injuries or victims. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su