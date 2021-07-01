COVID: 882 new cases, 21 more victims

ROME, JUL 1 - There have been 882 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 21 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Thursday. That compares with 776 new cases and 24 more victims Wednesday. Some 188,474 more tests have been done, compared to 185,016 Wednesday. The positivity rate is up to 0.46% from 0.3-0.4%. Intensive care cases are down 18, and hospital admissions down 61. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,260,788, and the death toll 127,587. The recovered and discharged are 4,083,843, up 1,941 on Wednesday. The currently positive are 49,358, down 1,083 on Wednesday. Some 47,597 people are in domestic isolation (-1,004). (ANSA).