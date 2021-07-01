Giovedì 01 Luglio 2021 | 16:41

Azzurri defamed over stance on taking knee - players union

Soccer: Ronaldo staying at Juve

Franco says 5% growth this year 'achievable'

Babies 50% more likely to die in first year in south Italy

Gender disparity emerged during pandemic - Mattarella

Employment still 700,000 below pre-COVID level - ISTAT

Uffizi chief proposes street-food tax

PD Latina provincial secretary arrested for graft

Leonardo to make atomic clocks for Galileo

Even warden wielded baton says wheelchair-bound ex-inmate

Economy restarting but pandemic not over says Draghi

Bari, il difensore Matteo Ciofani ceduto al Modena

Cane a spasso sul raccordo autostradale vicino Tito: salvato dalla Polizia

Ostuni, fiamme alte e fumo sui colli distruggono macchia mediterranea

Lecce, tornano le feste patronali e le bande, ok dal vescovo Seccia

Cerignola, «mia figlia picchiata perchè ha difeso un amico bullizzato»

Matera, schianto sulla «96 bis» muore sul colpo un professore di Genzano

Taranto, Leonardo, due ore di sciopero chieste certezze sul futuro

Trani, veicoli chiusi dentro le sbarre

Foggia, truffa all'Inps: invalidità senza visite sono tre gli arresti

Battiti Live, tutto il cast della terza puntata: anche tanti nomi internazionali

Lecce, bimbo chiuso in auto: salvato dai poliziotti

Bari, fucili, munizioni e pistole sequestrate a Ruvo di Puglia

Monopoli, uomo picchia due donne e i carabinieri lo arrestano

No signal from him or us says football director

ROME, JUL 1 - Cristiano Ronaldo is staying at Juventus, new Football Director Federico Cherubini told a press conference at the Allianz Stadium Thursday. The 36-year-old Portugal great had been linked to a move from Turin but Cherubini said "there is no signal of a transfer: no signal on his part and neither on Juventus's part". He said "we're talking about a player that scored 36 goals just last year. "The numbers don't tell everything but they hide many truths: we are extremely happy that he will join the squad when he has finished his period of holiday". Ronaldo had been linked to several top European clubs, most recently PSG, after failing to help secure top European silverware for the Bianconeri for the second year running, the hunt for Champions League glory being the main reason he was lured to Turin from Real Madrid. Ronaldo is currently on holiday having failed to lead reigning champions Portugal past their last 16 Euros clash with Belgium. (ANSA).

