Soccer: Ronaldo staying at Juve

ROME, JUL 1 - Cristiano Ronaldo is staying at Juventus, new Football Director Federico Cherubini told a press conference at the Allianz Stadium Thursday. The 36-year-old Portugal great had been linked to a move from Turin but Cherubini said "there is no signal of a transfer: no signal on his part and neither on Juventus's part". He said "we're talking about a player that scored 36 goals just last year. "The numbers don't tell everything but they hide many truths: we are extremely happy that he will join the squad when he has finished his period of holiday". Ronaldo had been linked to several top European clubs, most recently PSG, after failing to help secure top European silverware for the Bianconeri for the second year running, the hunt for Champions League glory being the main reason he was lured to Turin from Real Madrid. Ronaldo is currently on holiday having failed to lead reigning champions Portugal past their last 16 Euros clash with Belgium. (ANSA).