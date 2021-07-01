Azzurri defamed over stance on taking knee - players union

ROME, JUL 1 - Italian professional footballers association AIC said Thursday that it was time to stop a "defamatory campaign" against the Italy players over their stance on taking the knee at Euro 2020. Unlike some national teams, the Azzurri did not take the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement before their victory over Austria in the last 16 of the tournament last week. Five of the starting XI took the knee before Italy's last group game against Wales. In a statement to ANSA, the AIC said it "unreservedly stigmatizes the defamatory, biased campaign against the Italian national team players. "All of the Azzurri are our members," added the union ahead of Italy's quarter-final against Belgium in Munich on Friday. "They have all leant their faces and their images to be the lead figures in the numerous initiatives against any form of racism and discrimination that we have been doing for years". (ANSA).