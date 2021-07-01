Giovedì 01 Luglio 2021 | 16:41

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Azzurri defamed over stance on taking knee - players union

Azzurri defamed over stance on taking knee - players union

 
ROME
Soccer: Ronaldo staying at Juve

Soccer: Ronaldo staying at Juve

 
ROME
Franco says 5% growth this year 'achievable'

Franco says 5% growth this year 'achievable'

 
ROME
Babies 50% more likely to die in first year in south Italy

Babies 50% more likely to die in first year in south Italy

 
ROME
Gender disparity emerged during pandemic - Mattarella

Gender disparity emerged during pandemic - Mattarella

 
ROME
Employment still 700,000 below pre-COVID level - ISTAT

Employment still 700,000 below pre-COVID level - ISTAT

 
FLORENCE
Uffizi chief proposes street-food tax

Uffizi chief proposes street-food tax

 
ROME
PD Latina provincial secretary arrested for graft

PD Latina provincial secretary arrested for graft

 
ROME
Leonardo to make atomic clocks for Galileo

Leonardo to make atomic clocks for Galileo

 
ROME
Even warden wielded baton says wheelchair-bound ex-inmate

Even warden wielded baton says wheelchair-bound ex-inmate

 
ROME
Economy restarting but pandemic not over says Draghi

Economy restarting but pandemic not over says Draghi

 

Il Biancorosso

La novità
Bari, il difensore Matteo Ciofani ceduto al Modena

Bari, il difensore Matteo Ciofani ceduto al Modena

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaIl video
Cane a spasso sul raccordo autostradale vicino Tito: salvato dalla Polizia

Cane a spasso sul raccordo autostradale vicino Tito: salvato dalla Polizia

 
Brindisiil rogo
Ostuni, fiamme alte e fumo sui colli distruggono macchia mediterranea

Ostuni, fiamme alte e fumo sui colli distruggono macchia mediterranea

 
LecceLa novità
Lecce, tornano le feste patronali e le bande, ok dal vescovo Seccia

Lecce, tornano le feste patronali e le bande, ok dal vescovo Seccia

 
FoggiaIl fatto
Cerignola, «mia figlia picchiata perchè ha difeso un amico bullizzato»

Cerignola, «mia figlia picchiata perchè ha difeso un amico bullizzato»

 
BariDroga
Polizia ferroviaria Bari

Bari, alla stazione con coca e erba nello zaino: arrestato 20enne

 
MateraLa tragedia
Matera, schianto sulla «96 bis» muore sul colpo un professore di Genzano

Matera, schianto sulla «96 bis» muore sul colpo un professore di Genzano

 
TarantoIl caso
Taranto, Leonardo, due ore di sciopero chieste certezze sul futuro

Taranto, Leonardo, due ore di sciopero chieste certezze sul futuro

 
Battragedia sfiorata
Trani, veicoli chiusi dentro le sbarre

Trani, veicoli chiusi dentro le sbarre

 

i più letti

Foggia, truffa all'Inps: invalidità senza visite sono tre gli arresti

Foggia, truffa all'Inps: invalidità senza visite sono tre gli arresti

Battiti Live, tutto il cast della terza puntata: anche tanti nomi internazionali

Battiti Live, tutto il cast della terza puntata: anche tanti nomi internazionali

Lecce, bimbo chiuso in auto: salvato dai poliziotti

Lecce, bimbo chiuso in auto: salvato dai poliziotti

Bari, fucili, munizioni e pistole sequestrate a Ruvo di Puglia

Bari, 22 armi tra fucili, munizioni e pistole sequestrate a Ruvo di Puglia in un box FOTO

Monopoli, uomo picchia due donne e i carabinieri lo arrestano

Monopoli, dentista picchia due donne e i carabinieri lo arrestano

ROME

Azzurri defamed over stance on taking knee - players union

We are all against racism says AIC

Azzurri defamed over stance on taking knee - players union

ROME, JUL 1 - Italian professional footballers association AIC said Thursday that it was time to stop a "defamatory campaign" against the Italy players over their stance on taking the knee at Euro 2020. Unlike some national teams, the Azzurri did not take the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement before their victory over Austria in the last 16 of the tournament last week. Five of the starting XI took the knee before Italy's last group game against Wales. In a statement to ANSA, the AIC said it "unreservedly stigmatizes the defamatory, biased campaign against the Italian national team players. "All of the Azzurri are our members," added the union ahead of Italy's quarter-final against Belgium in Munich on Friday. "They have all leant their faces and their images to be the lead figures in the numerous initiatives against any form of racism and discrimination that we have been doing for years". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it