Franco says 5% growth this year 'achievable'

ROME, JUL 1 - Economy Minister Daniele Franco said Thursday that growth "of over the 4.5% forecast in the DEF (economic blueprint), of 5%, now seems achievable" this year. Speaking at the assembly of the Assolombarda business association, Franco stressed that this was a "rebound" after the "deepest (GDP) drop in the post-war period in 2020". He added that the litmus test for the Italian political class will regard "the well-being of our young people, of the possibilities they have to fully develop their potential. "If they can enter the labour market without difficulties, decide whether to live with their parents or away from home and are not forced to emigrate to have the best prospects, will will have had success," he continued. "We must do it and I hope we will". (ANSA).