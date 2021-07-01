Giovedì 01 Luglio 2021 | 15:31

ROME
Franco says 5% growth this year 'achievable'

Franco says 5% growth this year 'achievable'

 
ROME
Babies 50% more likely to die in first year in south Italy

Babies 50% more likely to die in first year in south Italy

 
ROME
Gender disparity emerged during pandemic - Mattarella

Gender disparity emerged during pandemic - Mattarella

 
ROME
Employment still 700,000 below pre-COVID level - ISTAT

Employment still 700,000 below pre-COVID level - ISTAT

 
FLORENCE
Uffizi chief proposes street-food tax

Uffizi chief proposes street-food tax

 
ROME
PD Latina provincial secretary arrested for graft

PD Latina provincial secretary arrested for graft

 
ROME
Leonardo to make atomic clocks for Galileo

Leonardo to make atomic clocks for Galileo

 
ROME
Even warden wielded baton says wheelchair-bound ex-inmate

Even warden wielded baton says wheelchair-bound ex-inmate

 
ROME
Economy restarting but pandemic not over says Draghi

Economy restarting but pandemic not over says Draghi

 
ROME
Police dismantle Nazi-Fascist group

Police dismantle Nazi-Fascist group

 
ROME
Soccer: Italiano announced as Fiorentina coach

Soccer: Italiano announced as Fiorentina coach

 

Bari, il difensore Matteo Ciofani ceduto al Modena

Bari, il difensore Matteo Ciofani ceduto al Modena

 

Brindisiil rogo
Ostuni, fiamme alte e fumo sui colli distruggono macchia mediterranea

Ostuni, fiamme alte e fumo sui colli distruggono macchia mediterranea

 
LecceLa novità
Lecce, tornano le feste patronali e le bande, ok dal vescovo Seccia

Lecce, tornano le feste patronali e le bande, ok dal vescovo Seccia

 
FoggiaIl fatto
Cerignola, «mia figlia picchiata perchè ha difeso un amico bullizzato»

Cerignola, «mia figlia picchiata perchè ha difeso un amico bullizzato»

 
BariDroga
Polizia ferroviaria Bari

Bari, alla stazione con coca e erba nello zaino: arrestato 20enne

 
MateraLa tragedia
Matera, schianto sulla «96 bis» muore sul colpo un professore di Genzano

Matera, schianto sulla «96 bis» muore sul colpo un professore di Genzano

 
PotenzaLa novità
Potenza, dal Ministero la conferma sessanta posti per medicina

Potenza, dal Ministero la conferma sessanta posti per medicina

 
TarantoIl caso
Taranto, Leonardo, due ore di sciopero chieste certezze sul futuro

Taranto, Leonardo, due ore di sciopero chieste certezze sul futuro

 
Battragedia sfiorata
Trani, veicoli chiusi dentro le sbarre

Trani, veicoli chiusi dentro le sbarre

 

Italy has one of world's lowest infant mortality rates-study

ROME, JUL 1 - A baby living in southern Italy is 50% more likely to die in the first year of life than one residing in northern regions, according to a study presented at a press conference on Thursday by the Italian Paediatrics Society (SIP), Indeed, 200 fewer babies would have died in 2018 if the south had had the same infant-moratlity rate as the north, said the study, which is set to be published in the Italian Journal of Pediatrics. It added, however, that newborn and infant mortality figures had declined in the 2006-2018 period, giving Italy some of the lowest levels in the world. It said, for example, that1,266 children died in the first year of life in 2018, 2.01 for every 1,000 babies born. The study said that, while 35.7% of Italy's babies were born in southern Italy, the area accounted for 48% and 45% of deaths of newborns (in the first 28 days) and infants (in the first year) respectively, with the highest rates being recorded in Sicily, Calabria and Campania. It said the rates were also 100% higher for the children of foreign parents in southern Italy. "It is not acceptable that being born in a certain area means having a lower probability of care and survival," said SIP President Annamaria Staiano. (ANSA).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
