Babies 50% more likely to die in first year in south Italy

ROME, JUL 1 - A baby living in southern Italy is 50% more likely to die in the first year of life than one residing in northern regions, according to a study presented at a press conference on Thursday by the Italian Paediatrics Society (SIP), Indeed, 200 fewer babies would have died in 2018 if the south had had the same infant-moratlity rate as the north, said the study, which is set to be published in the Italian Journal of Pediatrics. It added, however, that newborn and infant mortality figures had declined in the 2006-2018 period, giving Italy some of the lowest levels in the world. It said, for example, that1,266 children died in the first year of life in 2018, 2.01 for every 1,000 babies born. The study said that, while 35.7% of Italy's babies were born in southern Italy, the area accounted for 48% and 45% of deaths of newborns (in the first 28 days) and infants (in the first year) respectively, with the highest rates being recorded in Sicily, Calabria and Campania. It said the rates were also 100% higher for the children of foreign parents in southern Italy. "It is not acceptable that being born in a certain area means having a lower probability of care and survival," said SIP President Annamaria Staiano. (ANSA).