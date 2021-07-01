Gender disparity emerged during pandemic - Mattarella

ROME, JUL 1 - Gender disparity in Italy has emerged in more serious forms during the COVID-19 pandemic, President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday told this year's winners of the Marisa Bellisario Prize. The 'golden apple' prize, in its 33rd year, is named after the iconic glass ceiling breaking Olivetti manager who died in 1988 aged 53. Mattarella said "the 585 'golden apples' awarded in these 33 years are not only a nice story but express, on the one hand, more than the claim of an authentic condition of parity the awareness that an effective parity between the sexes makes our country grow and determines social and economic growth. "And they underscore how we are seeing a strong growth of the female role although disparities and conditions that must be removed are still present, and have emerged in an even more serious form during the pandemic". (ANSA).