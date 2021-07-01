Employment still 700,000 below pre-COVID level - ISTAT

ROME, JUL 1 - ISTAT said Thursday that Italy's employment rate increased in May while the unemployment rate dropped. The national statistics agency said the number of people in work increased by 36,000, taking the employment rate up by 0.1 of a percentage point to 57.2%. It added, however, that the number of people in employment was still down by 700,000 with respect to the pre-COVID-19 level of February 2020 and the employment rate was down by 1.5 percentage points. ISTAT said the unemployment rate dropped by 0.1% of a point to 10.5%, while the jobless rate for under-25s who are active on the labour market fell by 1.1 points to 31.7% in May. (ANSA).