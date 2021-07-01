PD Latina provincial secretary arrested for graft

ROME, JUL 1 - Italian police on Thursday arrested the provincial secretary of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) in Latina south of Rome on suspicion of graft. Claudio Moscardelli was arrested along with the head of the local ASL health agency, Claudio Ramone, on suspicion of rigging competitive exams. The probe involves alleged irregularities in a competition for 23 professional administrative collaborator posts called by the ASLs in Frosinone, Latina and Viterbo. Claudio Rainone and Mario Graziano Esposito, respectively chair and secretary of the examination commission, were placed under house arrest on May 21. All those probes are accused of making false statements and abuse of office. Police said Rainone gave out the topics that would be discussed in the exam days before it took place. Six alleged beneficiaries of the tip-offs have been identified and are accused of revealing official secrets and abuse of office. (ANSA).