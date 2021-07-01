Leonardo to make atomic clocks for Galileo

Gender disparity emerged during pandemic - Mattarella
ROME
01 Luglio 2021
ROME, JUL 1 - Italian aerospace giant Leonardo is to make the atomic hydrogen clocks for the second generation of satellites for the European navigation system Galileo, sources said Thursday. The clocks will be the most precise in the world for operations in orbit. Leonardo, formerly Finmeccanica, got the contract from the European Commission and the European Space Agency. (ANSA).
