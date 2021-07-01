Giovedì 01 Luglio 2021 | 13:57

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Gender disparity emerged during pandemic - Mattarella

Gender disparity emerged during pandemic - Mattarella

 
ROME
Employment still 700,000 below pre-COVID level - ISTAT

Employment still 700,000 below pre-COVID level - ISTAT

 
FLORENCE
Uffizi chief proposes street-food tax

Uffizi chief proposes street-food tax

 
ROME
PD Latina provincial secretary arrested for graft

PD Latina provincial secretary arrested for graft

 
ROME
Leonardo to make atomic clocks for Galileo

Leonardo to make atomic clocks for Galileo

 
ROME
Even warden wielded baton says wheelchair-bound ex-inmate

Even warden wielded baton says wheelchair-bound ex-inmate

 
ROME
Economy restarting but pandemic not over says Draghi

Economy restarting but pandemic not over says Draghi

 
ROME
Police dismantle Nazi-Fascist group

Police dismantle Nazi-Fascist group

 
ROME
Soccer: Italiano announced as Fiorentina coach

Soccer: Italiano announced as Fiorentina coach

 
ROME
COVID: 776 new cases, 24 more victims

COVID: 776 new cases, 24 more victims

 
ROME
Art critic Sgarbi cleared of authenticating fake paintings

Art critic Sgarbi cleared of authenticating fake paintings

 

Il Biancorosso

La novità
Bari, il difensore Matteo Ciofani ceduto al Modena

Bari, il difensore Matteo Ciofani ceduto al Modena

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceLa tragedia
Lecce, donna muore dopo intervento chirurgico la Procura ha disposto l’autopsia

Lecce, donna muore dopo intervento chirurgico la Procura ha disposto l’autopsia

 
BariDroga
Polizia ferroviaria Bari

Bari, alla stazione con coca e erba nello zaino: arrestato 20enne

 
MateraLa tragedia
Matera, schianto sulla «96 bis» muore sul colpo un professore di Genzano

Matera, schianto sulla «96 bis» muore sul colpo un professore di Genzano

 
PotenzaLa novità
Potenza, dal Ministero la conferma sessanta posti per medicina

Potenza, dal Ministero la conferma sessanta posti per medicina

 
FoggiaCittà invivibile
Foggia, fiamme alte e tanta paura in via Giorgio Almirante

Foggia, fiamme alte e tanta paura in via Giorgio Almirante

 
TarantoIl caso
Taranto, Leonardo, due ore di sciopero chieste certezze sul futuro

Taranto, Leonardo, due ore di sciopero chieste certezze sul futuro

 
BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, i climatizzatori al Tribunale sono ko

Brindisi, i climatizzatori al Tribunale sono ko

 
Battragedia sfiorata
Trani, veicoli chiusi dentro le sbarre

Trani, veicoli chiusi dentro le sbarre

 

i più letti

Foggia, truffa all'Inps: invalidità senza visite sono tre gli arresti

Foggia, truffa all'Inps: invalidità senza visite sono tre gli arresti

Battiti Live, tutto il cast della terza puntata: anche tanti nomi internazionali

Battiti Live, tutto il cast della terza puntata: anche tanti nomi internazionali

Lecce, bimbo chiuso in auto: salvato dai poliziotti

Lecce, bimbo chiuso in auto: salvato dai poliziotti

Bari, fucili, munizioni e pistole sequestrate a Ruvo di Puglia

Bari, 22 armi tra fucili, munizioni e pistole sequestrate a Ruvo di Puglia in un box FOTO

Monopoli, uomo picchia due donne e i carabinieri lo arrestano

Monopoli, dentista picchia due donne e i carabinieri lo arrestano

ROME

Even warden wielded baton says wheelchair-bound ex-inmate

'I think they were high, they massacred us'

Even warden wielded baton says wheelchair-bound ex-inmate

ROME, JUL 1 - A wheelchair-bound former inmate of a jail near Naples where police are accused of brutality in 'punishing' a COVID protest last year said Thursday that even the female warden had wielded a baton and that he had been the first to be pulled out of his cell during the alleged assault. "I can't think about it again, I'll go to the madhouse. I think they were high, they were all with batons, even the female warden," said the man, Vincenzo Cacace, who left the prison at Santa Maria Capua Vetere a few months after the alleged violence in Italy's first lockdown in April last year. "I was the first to be pulled out of my cell because I'm in a wheelchair," he went on. "They massacred us, they killed one lad. They abused one inmate with a truncheon. They destroyed me, mentally they killed me. They wanted to strip us of our dignity but we kept it. They are the criminals because they want to command in jail. We have to pay, that is only right but we mustn't pay with our lives. I want to report them because I want (them to pay) moral damages". Some 52 prison officers arrested on suspicion of mistreating prisoners after the riot sparked by a case of COVID-19 among inmates in the middle of the first virus lockdown last year have all been suspended, sources said Wednesday. Naples police sent in special penitentiary police forces after the April 6 riot at the jail at Santa Maria Capua Vetere near Caserta north of Naples. The special forces are suspected of brutality and may also face charges of torture in the methods used to 'punish' the rioters, judicial sources said. Warder unions SPP and USPP have called the arrests "disproportionate" and "incomprehensible" while nationalist League party leader Matteo Salvini has said he stands with the penitentiary police. However, he added Thursday that "if someone did wrong then he must pay". Centre-left Democratic Party (PD( leader Enrico Letta said reports of the violence had revealed "intolerable" conduct by the officers. Inmates rights group Antigone said full light must be shed on the violence. A preliminary investigations judge (GIP) said prisoners were made to strip and kneel and beaten with guards wearing their helmets so as not to be identified in what he called "a horrible massacre". Some 15 men were also put into solitary without any justification, the GIP said. Police reportedly found chats on the suspects' phones including, before the alleged violence, "We'll kill them like veal calves" and "tame the beasts", and afterwards "four hours of hell for them", "no one got away", and "(we used) the Poggioreale system", referring to a tough Naples prison. Some of the alleged rioters had their hair cut and beards shaved off. Among those probed are doctors who falsely certified that some warders had been hurt in the clashes. Justice Minister Marta Cartabia has said she had "faith" in Italy's penitentiary police but on Wednesday said a probe would be opened into the alleged brutality. She said that CCTV footage of the violence showed that the officers had betrayed the Italian Constitution. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it