ROME
Gender disparity emerged during pandemic - Mattarella

ROME
Employment still 700,000 below pre-COVID level - ISTAT

FLORENCE
Uffizi chief proposes street-food tax

ROME
PD Latina provincial secretary arrested for graft

ROME
Leonardo to make atomic clocks for Galileo

ROME
Even warden wielded baton says wheelchair-bound ex-inmate

ROME
Economy restarting but pandemic not over says Draghi

ROME
Police dismantle Nazi-Fascist group

ROME
Soccer: Italiano announced as Fiorentina coach

ROME
COVID: 776 new cases, 24 more victims

ROME
Art critic Sgarbi cleared of authenticating fake paintings

Bari, il difensore Matteo Ciofani ceduto al Modena

LecceLa tragedia
Lecce, donna muore dopo intervento chirurgico la Procura ha disposto l’autopsia

BariDroga
Polizia ferroviaria Bari

MateraLa tragedia
Matera, schianto sulla «96 bis» muore sul colpo un professore di Genzano

PotenzaLa novità
Potenza, dal Ministero la conferma sessanta posti per medicina

FoggiaCittà invivibile
Foggia, fiamme alte e tanta paura in via Giorgio Almirante

TarantoIl caso
Taranto, Leonardo, due ore di sciopero chieste certezze sul futuro

BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, i climatizzatori al Tribunale sono ko

Battragedia sfiorata
Trani, veicoli chiusi dentro le sbarre

Foggia, truffa all'Inps: invalidità senza visite sono tre gli arresti

Battiti Live, tutto il cast della terza puntata: anche tanti nomi internazionali

Lecce, bimbo chiuso in auto: salvato dai poliziotti

Bari, fucili, munizioni e pistole sequestrate a Ruvo di Puglia

Monopoli, uomo picchia due donne e i carabinieri lo arrestano

ROME

Economy restarting but pandemic not over says Draghi

Can finally think of future with greater confidence - PM

ROME, JUL 1 - The economy is restarting but the COVID-19 pandemic is not over, Premier Mario Draghi said Thursday. Speaking at the closure of the academic year at the Accademia dei Lincei, Draghi said "more than a year after the explosion of the health crisis, we can finally think about the future with greater confidence. "The vaccination campaign is proceeding apace, in Italy and in Europe. "After months of isolation and separation, we have resumed much of our social interactions. "The economy and education have restarted. "We must be realistic, however. "The pandemic is not over. And even when it is, we will have to deal with its consequences for a long time". (ANSA).

