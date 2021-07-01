Economy restarting but pandemic not over says Draghi

ROME, JUL 1 - The economy is restarting but the COVID-19 pandemic is not over, Premier Mario Draghi said Thursday. Speaking at the closure of the academic year at the Accademia dei Lincei, Draghi said "more than a year after the explosion of the health crisis, we can finally think about the future with greater confidence. "The vaccination campaign is proceeding apace, in Italy and in Europe. "After months of isolation and separation, we have resumed much of our social interactions. "The economy and education have restarted. "We must be realistic, however. "The pandemic is not over. And even when it is, we will have to deal with its consequences for a long time". (ANSA).