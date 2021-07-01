Police dismantle Nazi-Fascist group

ROME, JUL 1 - Italian police said Thursday that they have dismantled a Nazi-Fascist group that wanted to emulate American white supremacist organizations. Officers from the police's Digos security branch in Milan and Trieste imposed freedom-restricting measures on four young Italian nationals who allegedly belonged to the A.R (Avanguardia Rivoluzionaria) group. The four, two of whom were born in 2000 and two in 2001, allegedly incited violence and discrimination against people belonging to other nationalities and ethnic groups. They also allegedly planned to beat up a Muslim man who frequented left-wing 'centri sociali' clubs. (ANSA).