Soccer: Italiano announced as Fiorentina coach

ROME, JUN 30 - Ex Spezia manager Vincenzo Italiano was announced as Fiorentina coach Wednesday, replacing Giuseppe Iachini after ex-Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso's stint ended before it began earlier this month. Iachini had had two spells in charge, around a stint by former Italy manager Cesare Prandelli, as the Viola have switched tacticians frequently over the last two-three years. Karlsruhe-born Italiano, 43, is a former midfielder for Genoa, Hella Verona and Chievo who led Spezia to Serie A for the first time in the club's history in 2020. (ANSA).