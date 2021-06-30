COVID: 776 new cases, 24 more victims

Mercoledì 30 Giugno 2021 | 18:16

ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
FLORENCE
RABAT
BRUSSELS
ROME
ROME
Serie C
FoggiaLe immagini
TarantoRegionale 8
MateraIl summit
PotenzaIl caso
BariIl blackout
LecceIl caso
BrindisiIl summit
BatIl caso
polizia

ROME

Positivity rate up from 0.3% to 0.4%

ROME, JUN 30 - There have been 776 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 24 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Wednesday. That compares with 679 new cases and 42 more victims Tuesday. Some 185,016 more tests have been done, compared to 190,635 Tuesday. The positivity rate is up from 0.3% to 0.4%. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,259,909, and the death toll 127,566. The recovered and discharged are now 4,081,902, up 3,135 on Tuesday. The currently positive are 50,441, down 2,383 in the last 24 hours. There are 48,601 people in domestic isolation (-2,277). (ANSA).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
