ROME

52 cops in prison lockdown violence suspended

'Torture' alleged in 'punitive' brutality after COVID riot

52 cops in prison lockdown violence suspended

ROME, JUN 30 - Some 52 prison officers arrested on suspicion of mistreating prisoners after a riot sparked by a case of COVID-19 among inmates in the middle of the first virus lockdown last year have all been suspended, sources said Wednesday. Naples police sent in special penitentiary police forces after the April 6 riot at the jail at Santa Maria Capua Vetere near Caserta north of Naples. The special forces are suspected of brutality and may also face charges of torture in the methods used to 'punish' the rioters, judicial sources said. Warder unions SPP and USPP have called the arrests "disproportionate" and "incomprehensible" while nationalist League party leader Matteo Salvini has said he stands with the penitentiary police. Centre-left Democratic Party (PD( leader Enrico Letta said reports of the violence had revealed "intolerable" conduct by the officers. Inmates rights group Antigone said full light must be shed on the violence. A preliminary investigations judge (GIP) said prisoners were made to strip and kneel and beaten with guards wearing their helmets so as not to be identified in what he called "a horrible massacre". Some 15 men were also put into solitary without any justification, the GIP said. Police reportedly found chats on the suspects' phones including, before the alleged violence, "We'll kill them like veal calves" and "tame the beasts", and afterwards "four hours of hell for them", "no one got away", and "(we used) the Poggioreale system", referring to a tough Naples prison. Some of the alleged rioters had their hair cut and beards shaved off. Among those probed are doctors who falsely certified that some warders had been hurt in the clashes. Justice Minister Marta Cartabia has said she had "faith" in Italy's penitentiary police but on Wednesday said a probe would be opened ito the alleged brutality. (ANSA).

